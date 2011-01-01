Signed in as:
Definition: Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and autism are both general terms for a group of complex disorders of brain development. These disorders are characterized, in varying degrees, by difficulties in social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication and repetitive behaviors.
What is autism to those who love someone on the spectrum? Autism is unconditional love, it is meltdowns over things that seem petty to most people. Autism an extreme focus on one particular subject, it is a wonderful passion to know everything about that subject. Autism is taking extra time to get ready, it is a deep internal need to touch a light switch over and over again. Autism is making sure a schedule is known and having that schedule repeated to you over and over again until the scheduled event happens. Autism is giving the extra help needed to get dressed, it is driving back home to get the one toy we forgot. Autism is the mean, non-understanding looks people give you in public because you "cannot control your child". Autism is flapping hands, word repetition, lack of eye contact, pickiness and running off. Most of all - autism is an amazing journey into a world that only lucky people are able to go. My son is my biggest hero. He does not care how the world sees him, he does what he wants with no fear, I am jealous.
- Don Morse
Autism Anglers purchases and receives fishing gear from many of its sponsors. Our goal is to supply this gear to AUSOME ANGLERS on the autism spectrum. This could range from hooks to rods and hats to shirts. If you are an angler on the spectrum or know someone who would benefit from some gear, click the button below.
