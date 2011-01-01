What is autism to those who love someone on the spectrum? Autism is unconditional love, it is meltdowns over things that seem petty to most people. Autism an extreme focus on one particular subject, it is a wonderful passion to know everything about that subject. Autism is taking extra time to get ready, it is a deep internal need to touch a light switch over and over again. Autism is making sure a schedule is known and having that schedule repeated to you over and over again until the scheduled event happens. Autism is giving the extra help needed to get dressed, it is driving back home to get the one toy we forgot. Autism is the mean, non-understanding looks people give you in public because you "cannot control your child". Autism is flapping hands, word repetition, lack of eye contact, pickiness and running off. Most of all - autism is an amazing journey into a world that only lucky people are able to go. My son is my biggest hero. He does not care how the world sees him, he does what he wants with no fear, I am jealous.

- Don Morse